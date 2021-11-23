Veterans in nurses club bond over service

When Diane Snyder reflected on her time as a nurse and a member of the military, her memories brought her back to Halley’s Comet.
She was taking care of a 45-year-old Air Force colonel dying from malignant melanoma, and his last wish was to see the comet that only returns to Earth’s vicinity every 75 years. The morning after Snyder helped take his hospital bed outside to watch the comet, the colonel’s entire squadron assembled outside of his window to pay tribute to him.
Snyder, an Army and Air Force veteran, has an extensive career in both the military and nursing. Highlights of her experience include working in cardiac nursing and treating veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home, which is one of the oldest communities for veterans in the nation.
