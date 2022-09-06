Veterans groups, Winn-Dixie join forces to collect bikes for Toys for Tots

Putting a smile on the faces of local children in need makes all the work local veterans group do to support the community worth it.
The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 1036 in The Villages, Col. Phillip C. Delong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 and 21 Winn-Dixie stores are partnering to host a bicycle and helmet drive for area children.
“We are doing something different,” said Mike Race, VVA 1036 board member. “Everyone has their little niche of what they like doing, but when you’ve got three different organizations — we’re talking 20 different Winn-Dixie stores, the Marine Corps League and us all pitching in do to one type of gift for a child — how can you say no to doing it?”
From now until Oct. 15, donation boxes are placed at five regional recreation complexes — Everglades, Rohan, Colony Cottage, Lake Miona and SeaBreeze — for people to drop off helmets. Meanwhile, bicycles are being collected at any of the 21 Winn-Dixie stores in the surrounding area (District 6).
