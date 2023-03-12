Veterans groups hosting fundraiser

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Florida National Cemetery shines like a bright light, welcoming guests to the cemetery each day. It honors the families who have lost a loved one in the military, and it is just the first of a handful of planned memorials to be built at the cemetery. The Joint Veterans Support Committee for Florida National Cemetery alongside the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 in The Villages are hosting a fundraiser for the cemetery’s Freedom Memorial Plaza project. The Florida Wheels Rally is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, 7620 State Road 471 in Bushnell. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
