Veterans groups both social and charitable

The many veterans groups in the Villages offer opportunities for socializing and building camaraderie. Some groups take it to the next level by focusing on supporting military charities as nonprofit organizations.
Tri-County Women Veterans is shifting from a social club to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with more of an emphasis on supporting military charities. Other local nonprofit veterans groups include Band of Brothers and Villagers for Veterans.
In 2017, Tri-County Women Veterans began raising money for Villagers for Veterans and Villages Honor Flight and enjoyed doing it, said Sue Roper, president of Tri-County Women Veteran. Once they started fundraising, they did not want to stop.
