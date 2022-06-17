Veterans group celebrates 74th anniversary of women's integration into the armed forces

Deni Elwood, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1975, asked a crowd of fellow women veterans what the world would be like if former President Harry S. Truman had never signed the Women’s Armed Forces Integration Act into law 74 years ago.
“Sad,” the crowd yelled out.
Members of the Tri-County Women Veterans gathered Sunday afternoon at Belle Glade Country Club for fellowship and to celebrate the 74th anniversary of when Truman first allowed women to join the military. Women Veterans Day also is celebrated each year on June 12.
“It’s very exciting to enjoy the camaraderie and celebrate ourselves and our service,” said Sue Roper, U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1995. “The energy is just amazing and we’re finally being recognized, and I think a lot of us are still riding high from the Villages Honor Flight all-women’s mission.”
This is the second Women Veterans Day event the group has hosted and it plans to make it an annual event, said Roper, president of the Tri-County Women Veterans and resident of the Village of Bonita.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.