Veterans get a breath of fresh air with trips in the outdoors

Going to Alaska on one of Combat Veterans to Careers’ What’s Next trips provided a restart for veteran Eric Konopa.
He would not be alive if it weren’t for the program’s ability to bring clarity, he said.
Konopa and David Booth, Combat Veterans to Careers founder and CEO, are just two of many veterans who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder from their experiences serving in the military. Every day 22 veterans die from suicide, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“With all the cloudiness in our heads, it’s nice to have a clear vision without society interrupting,” Konopa said in a video taken during his trip.
