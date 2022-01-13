Veterans for Smiles program getting more support

Paul Quinn, second from left, of Langley Health Services, receives a check from Evening Rotary Club of The Villages club members Jim Bodenner, middle; Julie Schmied, second from right; Dusty Rhodes, right; and Rotary Club of The Villages member Dick Phoebus, left, to help provide services for veterans.

 Submitted photo

The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages is helping those who served the country by supporting a local program.

Members of the club are donating money to Langley Health Services for a program called Smiles For Veterans, which provides low-cost dental care to low-income veterans in the area.

“Veterans do not usually receive a dental care benefit unless they were a prisoner of war or were injured and required insurance to fix it,” said Jim Bodenner, a Village Tierra Del Sol resident who serves as a volunteer on Langley’s Board of Directors.

Even though the program started in 2018, the Evening Rotary Club did not start contributing until early 2020.

