Veterans for Smiles program getting more support

The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages is helping those who served the country by supporting a local program.
Members of the club are donating money to Langley Health Services for a program called Smiles For Veterans, which provides low-cost dental care to low-income veterans in the area.
“Veterans do not usually receive a dental care benefit unless they were a prisoner of war or were injured and required insurance to fix it,” said Jim Bodenner, a Village Tierra Del Sol resident who serves as a volunteer on Langley’s Board of Directors.
Even though the program started in 2018, the Evening Rotary Club did not start contributing until early 2020.
