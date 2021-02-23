Veterans and the military: Bruce Smith

Not everyone has the opportunity to turn their avocation into a career, but Bruce Smith did. He graduated with a degree in business administration but became a military historian instead.
Before moving to The Villages in 2010, Smith worked at Fort Lowell Museum in Arizona and was the director of the National Museum of the Pacific War in Texas as well as the National Civil War Naval Museum in Georgia.
Smith, of the Village of Buttonwood, took up golf for the first time when he retired and relocated but continued his passion for history as a board member with the Civil War Study Group, which meets at Savannah Center each month.
Although he studied business administration at the University of Arizona, Smith cemented his love of history while working at the Fort Lowell Museum and with friends, created an Indian Wars-era cavalry, participating in living history events.
