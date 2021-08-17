Veterans affairs: Villagers for Veterans host successful Orchid Gala

At the Orchid Gala, everything came up roses.
The gala, an annual fundraising event hosted by Villagers for Veterans, generated $78,500 for Ashley’s House, the group’s project to establish a transitional home in Eustis for homeless women veterans.
“It was a great night and we had some very, very generous people,” said Marie Bogdonoff, founder and president of Villagers for Veterans. “They loved the cause and can appreciate the need for it.”
Bogdonoff, who lives in the Village of Pine Ridge, said the event, in its seventh year, drew about 200 people, which was a smaller turnout than in the past, something she attributed to concern about COVID-19.
