Veterans affairs: Veterans Park ceremony

Fred Weintraub left Veterans Memorial Park on Monday morning feeling a little melancholy.
“To me,” said the former U.S. Marine, now a resident of the Village of Mallory Square, “it was very emotional — thinking about all the people I lost over there.”
Weintraub was one of several hundred Vietnam veterans who attended the “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” ceremony in The Villages. The event commemorated National Vietnam War Veterans Day, held annually on March 29.
The ceremony offered those who served the chance for recognition, a recognition they didn’t always receive at the time.
Swaddled in the comfort of other Vietnam veterans who had shared their experiences as well as family members, many of the aging veterans wore uniforms bearing the medals and ribbons earned in our nation’s defense. Also ubiquitous were the black baseball caps, emblazoned with lettering identifying them as Vietnam vets and the distinguishable yellow, green and red service ribbon from the war.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.