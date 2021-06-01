Veterans affairs: Veterans’ Memorial Park ceremony

Monday was the day to commemorate those who, as President Abraham Lincoln once said, gave the “last full measure of devotion” to our nation, and Tony Cartlidge was dressed for the occasion.
In contrast to those comfortably clad in patriotic- or military-themed causal clothes at the Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park, Cartlidge wore his wool, Marine Corps dress-blue uniform complete with white cap, service ribbons and white gloves.
“I had a lot of friends of mine who died in Vietnam. I wanted to honor their memory,” said Cartlidge, a resident of the Village of Woodbury at Phillips. Cartlidge said he fought in Vietnam in 1968, including during the Tet Offensive, while serving with the 5th Marine Regiment.
“The fact that we didn’t get welcomed home (from Vietnam) still hurts, but the fact that so many people came out today to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice lifts my spirits,” added Cartlidge, who attended with his wife, Cindy.
