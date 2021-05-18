Veterans affairs: Vet celebrates 99th birthday with parade

For the last dozen years, the members of the Largo Golf Group dueled on the links for candy bars.
But last week, some members said, the group did something really sweet. They paid tribute to one of its longtime members, Lou Imfeld, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who celebrated his 99th birthday.
The group assembled about 10 golf carts to roll past Imfeld’s house in a parade to wish him well, said Bob Buckley, one of the organizers. The parade participants, like Imfeld, live in the Village of Largo.
Along the way, the group also picked up another well-wisher, a neighbor who is not in the golf club but is a former Marine who wanted to celebrate a fellow Marine, he said.
