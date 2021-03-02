Veterans affairs: Operation Desert Storm

Desert Storm may have been anti-climactic to some onlookers as it followed six-week, around-the-clock bombing campaigns.
Heath Davenport wound up in the desert as an “individual augmentee” to serve in the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade out of Germany, tasked with the night shift in the operations and planning section of the brigade’s headquarters.
One of the more vivid memories for Davenport, who was a major during the war and now lives in the Village of St. James, was the apprehension as the ground war started on Feb. 25, 1991.
“We didn’t know how it was going to go. There were a lot of nerves and the pucker factor went way up,” she said.
