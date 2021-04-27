Veterans affairs: New VVA president

Once he became a full-time resident of The Villages in 2017, Rick Rademacher wanted to find ways to give back to the community.
One avenue he took was an election in 2018 to the board of the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District, where he helps oversee water and solid waste services for thousands of residents between County Road 466A and State Road 44.
But Rademacher recently won another election — this time as the new president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 in The Villages. Rademacher, of the Village of Lake Deaton, said he wasn’t involved or all that interested in joining a veterans’ group when he lived in his native state of Ohio.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
