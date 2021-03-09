Veterans affairs: Lady Lake Vietnam veteran museum

Thus, the chamber and the Lady Lake Historical Society are working at developing a Vietnam-centric exhibit.
The momentum has slowed because of COVID-19, said Suzanne Hurteau, executive director of the museum.
“I wish it was further along, but the pandemic has stopped a lot of things. It’s difficult to get people to work in a small space,” she noted. “We have a lot of veterans in The Villages and we felt it was appropriate to have something like that.”
But the pandemic has not eroded the desire of proponents to recognize those who fought that controversial war.
“I think they’ve gotten a bum rap by society in general,” Malanczuk, a resident of the Village Del Mar, said of Vietnam vets. “It’s shocking there are so few museums about Vietnam. Vietnam gets incorporated into larger museums, but it kind of gets diluted,” he added.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.