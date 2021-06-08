Veterans affairs: Ladies Honor Flight meets financial goal

Mission accomplished, it appears. And quickly.
Just a few weeks after learning they needed to raise additional money to make the first all-women Honor Flight from Florida a reality, the Tri-County Women Veterans are on target.
“I just don’t have the words. I’m almost shaking because of such generous people. It’s just tremendous. God love ’em,” said group President Sue Roper, of the Village of Bonita.
Villages Honor Flight had told the women veterans group it was not willing to use one of its regularly scheduled flights just for them because that would bump back veterans currently on the waiting list. Throughout 2020, with fundraising assistance and advice from the Villagers for Veterans group, Members of Tri-County Women Veterans raised $100,000 to pay their own way.
