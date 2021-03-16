Veterans affairs: Jewish war veterans

Bob Pokost and Dave Litwack are both Villagers and veterans of the Vietnam War, although each got a very different perspective of the fighting there.
Pokost served in the Navy and spent three tours sailing off Vietnam’s coast aboard the USS Ranger, an aircraft carrier. Litwack, an Air Force fighter pilot, got a view of the country from above while flying an OV-10, an observation and attack aircraft that he flew at relatively low levels on missions to impede North Vietnamese troops.
They also share something else. They are both Jewish and serve as commander and deputy commander, respectively, of the Judith A. Resnik Post 352 of the Jewish War Veterans of the USA, or JWV.
Pokost and Litwack recently shared some of their experiences and some of what their group does, as the national JWV celebrated its 125th anniversary on Monday.
That birthday makes the JWV the oldest, continuously active veterans service organization in the U.S., three years older than the Veterans of Foreign Wars and 23 years older than the American Legion.
