Veterans affairs: Gary Kadow of Project SOS profile

Gary Kadow will be the first to tell you he has lived a blessed life.
He worked his way up to become executive vice president of the Western New York Savings Bank. When the bank was sold, he began a second career as a top administrator with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he spent six of his 16 years at the White House, advising presidents on housing policy.
He also has served as an ordained Episcopal minister for nearly 40 years, working with his New York church’s healing ministry, which at times, he said, produced real miracles for people in its care.
Then, about a decade ago, after locating to The Villages, Kadow launched Project SOS, a charity serving veterans. It began with a call from his son, a soldier serving in Iraq, who explained how badly medical supplies were needed overseas. Project SOS gathered and shipped sufficient supplies to aid 23 clinics operated in the Middle East by the U.S. military and to build a 10-bed children’s hospital in Afghanistan.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.