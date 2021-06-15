Veterans affairs: Flag Day ceremonty

Dolores Wilson holds the American flag so dear that she keeps two of them.
Inside her home in the Village of Duval is one kept by her late husband, Dennis, a veteran of the Vietnam War. Outside for the world to see is a flag kept by her father-in-law, a World War II veteran who had passed it along to Dennis.
“The flag is something special to him and to me,” Wilson, the secretary of the veterans group Band of Brothers, explained on Monday.
Wilson was among about 100 people who turned out on a humid morning to show their respect for our nation’s colors at the Flag Day ceremony at the Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages.
The park’s board and the Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard, led by Commander Peggy Campbell, a U.S. Navy veteran, rolled out the full pomp and circumstance for the ceremony.
