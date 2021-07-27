Veterans affairs: American Legion food drive

Last year as the pandemic raged, with fear and unemployment escalating locally, American Legion Post 347 stepped up to fill a need.
The Legionnaires at the Lady Lake post held a food drive in August 2020 to benefit a handful of area food banks. The group collected more than eight tons of goods and more than $5,000 in donations, representatives said.
Now, given the success of last year’s event and a need that persists, Post 347 is reviving the idea. Legionnaires again will collect food and other goods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Post 347, 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd. in Lady Lake.
“During the pandemic, we knew the food banks needed a lot of food,” said Nancy White, public relations chairwoman for Post 347’s Auxiliary unit. “But food banks, especially during the summer, really need to fill their shelves.”
