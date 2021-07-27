Veterans affairs: American Legion food drive

Jane Grand, of the Village of Pine Hills, grabs food from the shelves to pack in a bag for a person in need while volunteering at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Conference.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Last year as the pandemic raged, with fear and unemployment escalating locally, American Legion Post 347  stepped up to fill a need.

The Legionnaires at the Lady Lake post held a food drive in August 2020  to benefit a handful of area food banks. The group collected more than eight  tons of goods and more than $5,000  in donations, representatives said.

Now, given the success of last year’s event and a need that persists, Post 347 is reviving the idea. Legionnaires again will collect food and other goods from 10 a.m.  to 2 p.m.  on Aug. 8  at Post 347, 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd.  in Lady Lake.

“During the pandemic, we knew the food banks needed a lot of food,” said Nancy White,  public relations chairwoman for Post 347’s Auxiliary  unit. “But food banks, especially during the summer, really need to fill their shelves.”

