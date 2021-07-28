Veterans affairs: American Legion food drive

Joseph Costanzo came dressed for the occasion.
Donned in a blue short-sleeved dress shirt with a tie, he sat quietly in a camping chair with his family and listened, like the nearly 100 other visitors to Veterans’ Memorial Park on Tuesday, as retired Army Maj. Gen. John McWaters provided an overview of the history behind the Korean War.
Asked after the ceremony why he attended, Costanzo briefly welled up, overcome with emotion. His daughter-in-law, Laurie Costanzo, explained that he was recalling friends killed in combat in Korea, where her father-in-law fought as a 21-year-old soldier in 1952.
After a moment, Joseph Costanzo, who recently moved from New York City to the Village of DeLuna, said, “It’s good to have this, to remember those guys.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.