Veterans affairs: Advocate for mental health services

The advocates of bringing veterans’ mental health services to The Villages have moved closer to launch.
The Community Veterans Resource Group, or CVRG, plans to host its first meeting from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Lady Lake Public Library.
The sessions will be led by representatives of the Ocala Vet Center, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facility that primarily treats combat veterans. The Vet Center assists those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and related afflictions, such as substance abuse. Its counselors also can help with tangential issues related to a veteran’s service, such as marital problems, overcoming grief and dealing with sexual-assault trauma.
