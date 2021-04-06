Veterans affairs: 50 years of MOAA in Sumter

Bill Griswold has seen a welcome evolution over the past 28 years.
Among the positive changes the U.S. Coast Guard captain has seen since joining the Lake & Sumter Counties Military Officers Association of America is the addition of a prominent communitywide fundraiser to help promote military-related charities.
The latest edition of that event returns April 16, when the local MOAA, which is celebrating a half-century of camaraderie and community support this year, hosts its 13th annual golf tournament.
All tournament proceeds help MOAA support causes that include Operation Helping Hand, a Tampa-based group that supports severely wounded soldiers; Support The Troops, a Wesley Chapel-based organization that sends care packages to soldiers overseas; and the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, or Junior ROTC.
Before deciding to serve, high school students can get a taste of military life through the Junior ROTC program, available at more than 1,700 public and private high schools across the country, including six in Sumter and Lake counties.
