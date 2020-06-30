Veteran welcomed to new Villages home

Spectators started rising from their lawn chairs as the sound of motorcycles rumbled up Teakwood Lane on Saturday morning. They craned for a glimpse of Pam Kelly, who was about to see her new home for the first time. Villagers for Veterans presented Kelly, an Army sergeant who was injured in 2002 while training to go to Iraq, with a new home in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, custom built to accommodate her disabilities. The project has been underway for about two years. There were some hiccups along the way, but on Saturday none of that seemed to matter to Kelly. As she wheeled herself into her home for the first time, she was overtaken with emotion. “I couldn’t imagine this; I might start crying,” Kelly said.
She called it a life-changing moment.
“It’s beautiful, it’s amazing. I love it,” she said.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.