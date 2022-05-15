Veteran Stronghold

Veterans love The Villages. Sumter County, where most of The Villages is situated, has more than 18,000 veterans. That ranks the county as the largest hub for veterans in the nation outside of communities that house a military base, at 15.6% of the total population, according to the 2016–2020 U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey. Nationwide, only 7.1% of the population consists of veterans, down from 18% in 1980. The census counts those who live in The Villages metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Sumter County, including the areas outside of The Villages, but none of Lake or Marion counties.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.