Veteran served as a pilot to presidents

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 86F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.