Veteran served as a pilot to presidents

Fred Geier dreamed of flying people around the country after college. He just didn’t imagine who he’d be flying.
In 1971, with a low draft number, Geier, of the Village of Glenbrook, joined the Marine Corps after graduating from Western Illinois University. He said he planned to earn his wings, serve in Vietnam and after a few years in the service, he’d take his skills to the airlines.
He got his wish to fly for the Marines. But instead of fixed-wing planes, he found himself flying helicopters. When he finished training, he had orders for Vietnam, but as forces were being drawn down, the orders were put on hold. Eventually, the Marines stopped sending new pilots to Vietnam and Geier’s orders were changed.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.