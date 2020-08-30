Veteran’s career earned him a Distinguished Flying Cross

Eugene “Barney” Barnhart grew up in the heartland, living on the shoreline of Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. He then moved to Kansas to attend the University of Kansas before enlisting in the Air Force.
In October 1968, the Air Force captain volunteered to go to Vietnam and was told he could have his choice of assignments. He got his choice this time, but it didn’t work out that way after he completed his pilot training.
He requested fighters at that time as well, but was assigned to fly co-pilot in a B-52 bomber—as far from flying fighters as you can get.
