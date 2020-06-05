Veteran’s ashes receive final honor from riders

The roar of motorcycles broke the early morning quiet Monday on a flag-lined street in the Village of Polo Ridge.
The motorcycles belonged to members of the Patriot Guard Riders. They were there to start a relay to transport the ashes of a veteran from his sister’s house in The Villages to his final resting place in Washington state.
Chuck Bondi was an Air Force veteran who served during the mid-1950s. After retiring from his civilian job, he moved to DeBary. He died Sept. 5, 2019, not long after being diagnosed with cancer.
Bondi’s ashes eventually were given to his sister, Judy Daraskavich, who lives in the Village of Polo Ridge. She wanted to get them to Washington, where Bondi’s daughter lives, but was reluctant to mail them.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.