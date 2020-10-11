Veteran recalls flights during Cuban missile crisis

When President John F. Kennedy stood toe to toe with Soviet Union premier Nikita Khrushchev and nuclear war was looming with missiles secreted at the United States’ back door, few people had the view of the Cuban Missile Crisis experienced by Jack Williams.
On Oct. 22, 1962, before President Kennedy publicly announced the Soviet buildup of offensive intermediate range missiles in Cuba, the Strategic Air Command was put on airborne alert. These highly classified flights under mission “Chrome Dome” continued until 1968.
At the time, Williams was seated in a B-52 as the electronics warfare officer, flying toward the Soviet Union with six thermonuclear bombs hanging above bomb bay doors. The lever to open those doors, and enable a nuclear strike, was between his feet.
