Veteran group awards local nursing student

The Distinguished Flying Cross, Villages Chapter is helping one local woman become a licensed practical nurse, thanks to the group’s new scholarship program.
The local chapter awarded Lizeth Lazaro, the nurse’s aide who helped take care of local World War II veteran Jack Hallett during his final eight months alive, with its first scholarship.
“We have seen how her heart, bedside manner and skills helped Jack and kept him happy and laughing up to the end of his days,” said Joe Finch, president of The Distinguished Flying Cross, Villages Chapter.
