Vet worked his way up to leader role in America’s nuclear navy

Fred Briggs grew up on a farm in Potter County, Pennsylvania. Coming from an area that was known as “God’s Country,” he was inspired by his uncle, who had joined the U.S. Navy in 1939. Briggs enlisted in 1960, and nine years later, his uncle was a chief warrant officer boatswain when Briggs became a warrant officer.
“My favorite person in life was my Uncle Joe,” Briggs recalled. “When I made warrant officer he said, ‘I can retire now, the Navy is in good hands,’ and that was a special moment for me.”
His journey began as a basic seaman, followed by machinist school. He qualified for submarines in diesel boats.
