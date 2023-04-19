Vespians hosting fundraiser for Villages Honor Flight

There is nothing Marilyn and Stephen Mosel enjoy more than performing on a stage and hearing the laughter and applause of the audience.
That’s only amplified when the Village of Charlotte residents get to do it for a good cause.
The Vespians, The Villages-based theater company, is putting on three performances of the comedic opera “Don Pasquale” to benefit Villages Honor Flight. The shows are at 6 p.m. April 26 at Sterling Heights Recreation and 6 p.m. April 27 and 28 at Fish Hawk Recreation.
