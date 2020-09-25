VCS students learn self-evident truths

Students at The Villages Charter Middle School have been celebrating Freedom Week this week by studying the intent, meaning and importance of the Declaration of Independence. “We’re learning about how our rights affect us now and how the Declaration of Independence is really important to our history,” said seventh-grader Ashley Graff, 12. “It tells how we got our freedom, and it explains how everybody is the same no matter what.” Ashley’s civics teacher, Robert Trifu, also assigned the class to memorize the Natural Rights section of the Declaration: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
