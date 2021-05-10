VCS staff, Families rejoice in Founders’ Day festivities

A cloudless blue sky hung over The Villages Polo Club on Saturday for the return of the 21st annual Founders’ Day for The Villages Charter School.
Every year, the Founders’ Day festival is a massive reprieve for staff, students and parents to take a break on a weekend and enjoy the Florida sun with games and prizes.
A row of bouncy castles lined the southern end of the polo field. Along the pathway to the stadium, food vendors hawked their goods, which included shaved ice, burgers, pizza and ice cream among other typical fanfare.
Included in this year’s festivities was a small petting livestock ring for a single fluffy Highland calf.
The polo club itself had live entertainment from The Villages Charter School’s band members. Violinists played classical music and pop songs, including the likes of Lady Gaga and Adele, which echoed across the entire field from the stadium speakers.
