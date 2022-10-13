VCS’s annual golf tournament expands to three courses

Golfers don’t need a reason to hit the links in The Villages, but the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is giving them one.
Later this month, the The Villages High School’s Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is hosting its annual Golf Tournament. And this year, play has been expanded to three courses — Palmer Legends Country Club, Glenview Champions Country Club and Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club.
The ticket price is $150. All proceeds go to the foundation to benefit VHS students.
The tournament is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22 with a shotgun start. Prizes will be handed out in nine flights, three per country club. There also will be a 50/50 chance drawing, contests and prizes.
Randy McDaniel, director of education for The Villages Charter School and non-voting chair for the foundation’s board, said the move to expand to three courses was simple.
“For the past few years, we’ve been filling up pretty early,” McDaniel said. “We felt if there was that much interest, let’s open up another course.”
