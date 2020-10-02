VCS offers free breakfast, lunches for all students

More students started school with the most important meal of the day Thursday at The Villages Charter School.
The school began offering free balanced meals for all students under a national COVID-19 waiver of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. The school can provide all students a free breakfast and lunch until Dec. 18 or until funds run out.
“A lot of kids took advantage of it this morning for breakfast and lunch too,” said school Executive Chef Jason Poplaski. “A lot of kids were excited.”
Only the full, balanced meals that meet the nutritional requirements are free. Students who want extras or a la carte items must pay for them still.
Offering all students a complete, balanced boxed-meal protects both students and staff by eliminating contact, Poplaski said.
