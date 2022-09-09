The Villages Public Safety Department is one step closer to being able to provide ambulance transport services in areas of the community within Lake County beginning Oct. 1.
The Village Center Community Development District on Wednesday approved an interlocal agreement with Lake County to allow VPSD to operate ambulances in Lady Lake, Fruitland Park, Leesburg and portions of unincorporated Lake County.
The issue will be considered for approval by the Lake County Commission at a regular meeting later this month.
“This is another component to our ambulance service in addition to what we will be providing in Sumter County starting Oct. 1,” said Kenny Blocker, district manager. “We worked closely with Lake County to put this together. This is a win-win for everybody.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.