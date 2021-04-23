VAST makes a splash again

The whistle blew loudly into the morning air. Swimmers climbed up onto the blocks. Then the starting horn went off, quickly followed by the sound of splashes into the pool.
And just like that, for the first time since August, The Villages Aquatic Swim Team was hosting an in-person swim meet.
On Thursday at Mulberry Grove Regional Recreation Complex, VAST hosted the first of a four-day meet, putting on five events in the sports pool.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.