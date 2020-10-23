VAST coach recognized with two national awards

Two things appear to be key to Bob Jennings’ makeup — swimming and helping others.
U.S. Masters Swimming, the national governing body for adult swimming,
recognized that last month when it honored Jennings, who coaches for The Villages Aquatic Swim Team, with
two awards.
Jennings was named one of the 14 winners nationally of the group’s Dorothy Donnelly Service Award, given for significant volunteer contributions on the local, regional, and national level. Jennings has worked as a volunteer for local masters clubs in The Villages and elsewhere as well as serving on national panels, including chairing USMS’ coaching committee.
Volunteering was passed down to him from his father, Jennings said.
“It’s something my father did — he was president of the local swim team,” he said.
