VAST celebrates 20 wet years

Kathy O’Leary has seen what started with eight swimmers two decades ago grow into a National Senior Games powerhouse.
The Villages Aquatic Swim Team marked its 20th year last week with a banquet at Churchill Street Recreation Center, honoring its eight founders and other members of 15 years or more.
“It’s just been an absolutely glorious 20 years,” said O’Leary, who was one of the original eight and remains around the team today. “It really and truly has. I never thought in my lifetime I would be able to feel like that at this age, because it’s been my life for 20 years.”
