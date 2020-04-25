Varela’s generosity helps church connect with members

A popular Villages-area entertainer is giving back to the Belleview church that’s supported him over the years, helping it remain active during the COVID-19 crisis.
When he’s not performing around the world or producing area concerts through his Victory Productions, Fernando Varela oversees the music for St. Paul Parish National Catholic Church. And while he’s not there as often as he can due to work commitments, Varela remains active with the church, which he says has been there for him through thick and thin.
“St. Paul Parish was with me when I was younger, when (my family and I) didn’t have anything,” he recalled. “And after seeing the toll COVID-19 took on the church, I knew I had to step in and help.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.