Vaccination effort rolls out in Villages

The start of an effort to vaccinate thousands more seniors against COVID-19 kicked off with a visit from Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday morning. Sumter County has partnered with Global Medical Response (GMR) to deliver Moderna vaccinations to the community seven days a week in order to give out 90,000 doses over the next 90 days as supplies allow. For its first day of vaccinations Tuesday, 800 appointments were scheduled. DeSantis did a first-hand inspection at Buffalo Ridge Shopping Plaza, where residents in cars and golf carts showed up for drive-thru-style appointments. “We believe this is another great step,” he said. “We were engaged with The Villages very early on — we told them we want to be partners and they were ready to go. They said, ‘We’re going to make sure we get it right.’ So they did a lot of leg work to get here.” By the end of the week, GMR will have vaccinated around 4,000 people, said Erik Rohde, president of the Southeast region of GMR. The goal is start giving 1,500 vaccinations a day.
