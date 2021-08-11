VA adds help for effects of Agent Orange

Local Vietnam veterans and their advocates lauded the VA’s recent decision to cover more illnesses related to Agent Orange. Vietnam veterans no longer have to prove that diagnoses of bladder cancer, Parkinsonism and hypothyroidism are connected to Agent Orange exposure, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Parkinsonism, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, describes a collection of signs and symptoms that resemble and are commonly found in Parkinson’s disease, but are not the illness itself.
