Using Homestead's new astronomy pads to see the stars

Looking above the trees at Homestead Recreation Area, Jeffrey Morse aimed his Celestron CPC Deluxe telescope at the moon.
He was setting up the telescope’s alignment to automatically and accurately find objects in the sky, and his goal for the night was to view Orion.
When Homestead Recreation Area opened last month, it drew the curiosity of local astronomers because of its astronomy pads, spaces away from light pollution where they can set up their telescopes for watching the stars and planets.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.