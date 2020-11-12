Upperclassmen stepping up for VHS boys soccer

For his first two years on The Villages High School boys soccer team, Zach Bovelsky watched seniors such as Lucas Perez and Tony Ascencio lead the Buffalo as the program ascended to become one of the most competitive in the state in its classification. Now, as a senior himself, Bovelsky is part of the group that will have to step into those shoes and take on a leadership role.
“Tony was a huge leadership factor in our team,” Bovelsky said. “I think all of us together can step into that role and lead the team to where it needs to be and hopefully we can get the results that we want this year through that leadership.”
The Buffalo lost seven seniors to graduation after last season, most of whom started multiple games for VHS. Their replacements will be young, meaning the responsibilities of the remaining upperclassmen will be greater.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
