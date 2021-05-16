Upcoming shows offer a bit of everything

Whether doo-wop or Broadway is your scene, the music continues at Villages venues. The Platters will perform 1950s and ’60s hits today through Tuesday at Savannah Center. Chris Gorges will perform with opening act Matt Carter Monday through Wednesday at the Lazy Mac’s Laughs comedy club at Old Mill Playhouse. Pro-Am Performing Arts in association with KC Productions will present more encore performances of “A Musical Salute to Andrew Lloyd Webber” on Friday. Masks are recommended at Old Mill Playhouse and Savannah Center. Visit
thevillagesentertainment.com and lazymacs.com for more information.
