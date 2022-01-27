Upcoming festivals to come with firsts

Fresh strawberries, fresh air and fresh ideas: The Villages Entertainment is bringing back familiar festivals with new and improved concepts.
The Strawberry Festival in February will come with an additional day of festivities. The Mardi Gras Festival in March will feature the new Mardi Paw March benefiting the Your Humane Society SPCA.
“We are always looking for more ways to connect with our community, bringing fresh, new ideas to the squares,” Villages special events manager Chalsi Cox said.
The Mardi Paw March, a Mardi Gras-themed pet walk beginning on Canal Street and wrapping around Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, will kick off the Mardi Gras Festival on March 1. The festival takes place from 3 to 9 p.m., with the pet walk from 3 to 4 p.m.
