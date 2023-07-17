Upcoming events will support cancer research

Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care employees, from left, Kristie Jaundoo, regional director, Brittany Carlson, account development liaison, and Claudia Casey, director of business development, are helping to organize several upcoming events that will raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Community members are getting a head start on the  American Cancer Society’s upcoming fundraising season by bringing new charitable events to The Villages.

Cornerstone Hospice is raising money for ACS through a golf cart poker run through The Villages on Friday. The American Cancer Society also will debut a new event for The Villages called Walk For A Cure on Sept. 30 at The Villages Polo Club. 

Described as American Cancer Society’s “new baby,” Walk For A Cure blends events that typically take place during the fall fundraising season — Making Strides of The Villages, Relay for Life of the Tri-County Area, and the Pink Polo event — into one community 5K cancer walk. 

