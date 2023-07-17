Upcoming events will support cancer research

Community members are getting a head start on the American Cancer Society’s upcoming fundraising season by bringing new charitable events to The Villages.
Cornerstone Hospice is raising money for ACS through a golf cart poker run through The Villages on Friday. The American Cancer Society also will debut a new event for The Villages called Walk For A Cure on Sept. 30 at The Villages Polo Club.
Described as American Cancer Society’s “new baby,” Walk For A Cure blends events that typically take place during the fall fundraising season — Making Strides of The Villages, Relay for Life of the Tri-County Area, and the Pink Polo event — into one community 5K cancer walk.
