Upcoming events support local veterans

Sue Roper, resident of the Village of Bonita who served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-95, is recognized as the president of the Tri-County Women Veterans during the Women Veterans Luncheon at the American Legion Post 347.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Residents can support local veterans organizations through upcoming fundraisers and events that will benefit such groups as Tri-County Women Veterans, Combat Veterans to Careers, Retired Military Family Group and Villagers for Veterans.

 Local organizations and businesses are continuing to support veterans groups in the area. Throughout the summer and into the fall, residents can expect a restaurant fundraiser, lifestyle expo, a military ball and a concert, all of which will benefit multiple veterans groups in and around The Villages. 

