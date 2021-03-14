Upcoming shows promise music from Sinatra all the way to modern Disney favorites.
The Villages Musical Theater will perform songs from possible future shows at “Back to Our Future.” Audience members at that show will get to vote on the full productions they would like to see from the club. Tickets only are available in advance.
The Bronx Wanderers will bring some humor and ‘50s through ‘70s hits. Finally, Alex Santoriello and his band return for encore performances of “Simply Sinatra.” Masks and social distancing are requested at Savannah Center and seats will be spaced apart for social distancing.
